On Thursday, the International Court of Justice began hearing South Africa's lawsuit against Israel, which accuses the Jewish state of perpetrating genocide against Gaza civilians during the war sparked by the October 7 massacre.

Kan News has reported that Israel believes the the International Court of Justice will issue a ruling - but not necessarily one that is related to ending the war.

The most serious ruling would be a demand to immediately end any action which harms or may harm, in any fashion, the population in Gaza.

Another possible ruling would see Israelis who carry out, or intend to carry out, crimes under the Genocide Convention, punished in Israel or abroad.

A third option would see the ICJ instructing Israel to gather and preserve evidence, and possibly to allow foreign bodies to gather evidence, from the operation in Gaza.