Gaston Glock, inventor of the Glock gun, died on Wednesday, the company said.

He was 94.

Glock was an Austrian engineer, successful businessman, and manufacturer of injection molding parts and components. He founded GLOCK Ges.m.b.H in 1963.

Glock built the pistol for the Austrian military and law enforcement. According to the company's site, "Mr. Glock designed his pistol with three internal safeties — the trigger, firing pin and drop safeties — to ensure that the pistol would perform consistently while providing the best protection against accidental discharge."

In the mid-1908s, the pistols were brought to the US market.

Looking to the future, the site added, "Gaston Glock charted the strategic direction of the Glock Group throughout his life and prepared it for the future. His life’s work will continue in his spirit."

Glock is survived by three children, Brigitte, Gaston Jr., and Robert.