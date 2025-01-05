Overnight, during a routine security check in the entry to Nablus (Shechem), IDF soldiers pulled over a vehicle and found 20 pistols and ammunition. The suspects were apprehended and transferred to the security forces for questioning.

Overnight, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in several areas in the Central Command.

In Meithalun, the forces eliminated an armed terrorist, confiscated four weapons, thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, and dismantled an explosives manufacturing laboratory.

In the Judea and Etzion Regional Brigades, security forces apprehended eight wanted suspects, in Iktaba the soldiers apprehended two wanted suspects, and in Aqabat Jabr, two additional wanted suspects were apprehended.

The wanted suspects that were apprehended and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing. No IDF injuries were reported.