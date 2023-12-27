תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף של לוחמי יחידת אגוז דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers from the Oz Brigade have been fighting deep in Khan Yunis for the past two weeks, and continue to intensify their operations, while working together with engineering forces, armored forces, and the IAF.

תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף של לוחמי יחידת מגלן דובר צה"ל

The commandos eliminated many terrorists, located and destroyed tunnel shafts used for attacks, and carried out dozens of strikes using precise weapons.

תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף של לוחמי יחידת דובדבן דובר צה"ל

In addition, the forces raided and destroyed a large amount of terror infrastructure, and located weapons and intelligence documents. They also raided a Hamas observation compound located inside a mosque.