Today (25.12.2023), Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment in the IDF’s Northern Command, where he was briefed on operational activities conducted along the border in order to defend the area, thwart Hezbollah operatives and harm the terrorist organization’s assets.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the Head of the Northern Command and senior officers for their actions, and emphasized that these will continue until the residents of northern Israel return to their homes, once the security situation changes in the border area.

Minister Gallant was joined by MOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Head of the Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, Head of the Homefront Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Moli, and additional senior officials.

“Fire was opened on Israel’s north without any Israeli provocation, and as a result of Hezbollah’s decision. We will not allow a return to the previous situation we were in until October 6th. We are hitting Hezbollah very hard - they have lost around 150 [operatives], they have infrastructure that has been damaged, they have been pushed far in from the fence line, and the Air Force flies freely over Lebanon. We will expand our efforts.”

“One thing is certain - in order to return the residents [of the North], one of two things is required - either understandings that we are interested in, with a framework that will establish a different situation, or [alternatively] we will bring about a different reality as a result of military activity.”

“Hezbollah looks at what is happening in Gaza and it understands very well - what we did in Gaza can also be done in Beirut. We do not want this scenario, but we will not leave the residents [of Israel’s north] without protection, and we will return them to their homes."

“We are in a protracted war - a war that requires national resilience, a war in which the stronger side will win, the side that is socially and nationally stronger. I grieve together with the entire nation of Israel over the death of every soldier, and the harm or injury to every soldier and citizen. The prices we pay are for the future of the State of Israel and for our way of life here.”