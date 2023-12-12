US President Joe Biden said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu should support a two-state solution with the Palestinians. He added that Netanyahu needed to change his government, and said that support for Israel was waning due to 'indiscriminate bombing'.

Biden's comments at a Tuesday fundraiser marked some of his strongest criticism of Netanyahu's government since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct 7. The Israeli leader said hours earlier he has a “disagreement" with the US president about the future of the post-conflict Gaza Strip, rejecting Biden's proposal for a revitalized Palestinian Authority to take control.

The comment drew a dismissive response from Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on X: "We respect and admire the president of the United States Joe Biden, who has stood even more firmly than usual by Israel's side in its darkest hour. This is true friendship.''

'Even so, we live here. This is our land and the historic land of our forefathers. There will not be a Palestinian state here. We will never allow another state between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. We will never return to Oslo.''

''President Biden himself said that the security of the Jewish nation is at state. That is quite true, and a Palestinian state would threaten us. Thank you, Mr. President.''