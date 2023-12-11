On Wednesday, Dec 13, a show called "Lights for Liberty" featuring 500 drones will illuminate the New York City night sky near the Statue of Liberty with messages and images demanding the immediate release of the 138 remaining Israeli hostages the terror group Hamas still holds in Gaza. Siblings and children of hostages, part of a special delegation of hostage families, will also call on Hamas to free the hostages.

Coinciding with Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of light and liberation, the drone show (#BringThemHomeNow) is being organized by the Israeli-American Council (IAC), the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters, venture capitalists, communications and technology executives.

The speakers portion of the event will be followed by a viewing of the drone show and Hanukkah candle-lighting at the nearby Battery Park Esplanade.

Speakers will include Randi Zuckerberg, HUG and Zuckerberg Media CEO; Eric Adams, mayor of New York City; Amit and Michael Levy, siblings of hostage Naama Levy; Yaela David, sister of hostage Evyatar David; Daria Gonen, sister of hostage Romi Gonen; Shai Binyamin, daughter of hostage Ron Binyamin.