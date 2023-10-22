US President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss developments in Gaza and in the surrounding region.

A statement from the White House summarizing the call said, “The President welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance since Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack, which crossed the border into Gaza and is being distributed to Palestinians in need.”

“The leaders affirmed that there will now be continued flow of this critical assistance into Gaza. The President expressed appreciation for Israel’s support in helping to accommodate the release of two American hostages,” the statement added.

“The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all the remaining hostages taken by Hamas - including US citizens - and to provide for safe passage for US citizens and other civilians in Gaza who wish to depart.”

“The President and the Prime Minister agreed to stay in close touch,” concluded the White House statement.

Earlier on Sunday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said that at the request of the US administration and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, humanitarian aid from the United Nations containing only water, food and medical equipment was brought into the southern Gaza Strip, through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

The statement clarified that the equipment was inspected by Israeli security officials before entering Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, CNN reported that the US government has pressed Israel to delay its imminent ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to allow for the release of more Hamas hostages and aid into Gaza.

“The [administration] pressed Israeli leadership to delay because of progress on the hostage front” and the need to get trucks of aid into Gaza, one person familiar with the discussions said.

The National Security Council did not immediately respond for comment.

When Biden was asked Saturday if he was encouraging Israel to delay the invasion, he responded, "I'm talking to the Israelis."