A prayer session will be held Thursday evening at the Western Wall, with participants praying for the safe return of the captives to their homes and for the success of the IDF and security forces.

Among those expected to attend the event is Avichai Brodtz, whose wife and three children were abducted and taken to Gaza.

In event, which will be held in the spirit of "All the tribes of Israel are united," is scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Western Wall Plaza at 5:30 PM.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, is also expected to attend the event.

During the gathering, the Mincha (afternoon) prayer will be recited, as well as chapters of Psalms. Special prayers will be offered for the IDF soldiers and the well-being of the nation.

The prayer session will be held on Thursday night, and broadcast live on Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.