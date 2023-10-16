The IDF responded on Monday evening to Hamas’ publication of a video of 21-year-old Mia Shem, who was abducted to the Gaza Strip in the Hamas attack on October 7.

“Last week, Mia Shem's family was informed by IDF officials that Mia had been abducted. IDF representatives are in continuous contact with the family,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The IDF is deploying all intelligence and operational measures for the return of the hostages.”

“In the video, Hamas is trying to portray itself as a humane organization, while it is a murderous terrorist organization responsible for the murder and abduction of babies, women, children, and elderly,” the statement concluded.

The video published on Monday evening showed Shem, a resident of the town of Shoham in central Israel and a French citizen who was abducted during the music festival in Re’im.

In the video, Mia says that she injured her arm very badly and was treated for her injuries. She says that everything is "fine" and asks to be brought home as soon as possible.

Hamas released the video for propaganda purposes in order to pressure Israel into releasing thousands of terrorists in Israeli prisons in exchange for the abductees in Gaza.