אות חיים ראשון

The Hamas terrorist organization this evening (Monday) published the first new documentation of one of the hundreds of Israelis captured and taken to Gaza during the Simchat Torah massacre.

The video features Mia Shem, a 21-year-old resident of the town of Shoham in central Israel and a French citizen who was abducted during the rave music festival.

In the video, Mia says that she injured her arm very badly and was treated for her injuries. She says that everything is "fine" and asks to be brought home as soon as possible.

Hamas released the video for propaganda purposes in order to pressure Israel into releasing thousands of terrorists in Israeli prisons in exchange for the abductees in Gaza.