Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this afternoon (Tuesday) to the video circulating on social media that shows several Jews in the Old City of Jerusalem spitting towards a group of Christians carrying a cross through the Old City of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account: "Derogatory conduct towards worshipers is sacrilege and is simply unacceptable. Any form of hostility towards individuals engaged in worship will not be tolerated."

"Israel is totally committed to safeguard the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths. I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshippers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive action against it," he said.