Veteran Jewish-American Senator Dianne Feinstein died tonight (Friday) in the USA at the age of 90.

Feinstein, a member of the Democratic Party, served in the Senate for 30 years on behalf of the state of California, and was the oldest US senator.

She was in her sixth term as United States Senator from California, having taken office in a special election in 1992.

She was born to Jewish parents, one of whom followed the Russian Orthodox church. her parents left the decision of which faith to follow to Feinstein, who decided to adhere to Judaism. all three of her husbands over the course of her life were Jewish.

Among the causes she championed during her political career were gun control, advocating for the death penalty, and laws protecting women from domestic violence.