Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Chancellor Scholz for his commitment to Israel, for Germany's commitment to the security of Israel, and for preserving the special relationship.

The two leaders discussed Iran's defiant actions in disseminating global terrorism and aspiring to attain nuclear weapons. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that the Iranian statement on the expulsion of some of the IAEA inspectors from the nuclear installations in Iran is unacceptable.

They also discussed enhancing bilateral security cooperation, especially the recent agreement to provide the Arrow 3 air defense system, which was pursuant to the recent strategic dialogue between Israel and Germany led by the two countries' national security advisers.

Also attending the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the Director of the Mossad, the Director of the National Security Council, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Israeli Ambassador to the UN and the Prime Minister's Diplomatic Adviser.