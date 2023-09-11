A security guard was shot in the back of his head when he attempted to break up a brawl that broke out at a football game at a high school in Utica, New York.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Thomas R. Proctor High School, during the final quarter of the game. About two dozen people were involved in the brawl.

Video from the incident shows multiple gunshots being fired in the middle of the fight. One of the two security guards who had intervened to break up the fight collapsed with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The guard was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the shooting, a 16-year-old boy, turned himself in to the police on Sunday after he was identified in videos taken at the scene.

Police said that the suspect was not a student at the school and that the brawl may have been gang-related.