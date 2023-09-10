Several senior officials of the anti-government protest group, who run an organization called "Blue and White Future", have hired public relations companies in the United States to fight the government's judicial reform plan, the US magazine Politico reported.

According to the report, the organization that takes a significant part in financing the protests against the reform reached a three-month agreement with "Trident,” for which the organization will pay the latter $75,000.

The organization’s website listed the people running it: protest activist and director Eran Schwartz, as well as board members Gilead Sher, formerly the Director-General of Ehud Barak's office, and entrepreneur Orni Petruschka.

Last month, the organization published a one-page ad in the New York Times calling on Israeli leaders to withdraw from the "toxic" reform.