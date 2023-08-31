Footage posted to social media shows the moments security forces neutralized the terrorist who murdered one person and injured five in a ramming attack near Modi'in Thursday morning.

In the video, which was taken from a passing vehicle, the security forces can be seen advancing on the terrorist and a gunshot can be heard.

The attacker was driving a commercial truck at the time of the ramming. He was located and neutralized near the Hashmonaim checkpoint. The terrorist was identified as a 41-year-old Palestinian Authority citizen who held a work permit to enter Israel.