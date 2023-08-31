Three young Israelis were injured, two of them critically, in a ramming attack this morning (Thursday) near the Maccabim checkpoint on Route 443.

A large number of emergency medical responders provided initial treatment to the injured and evacuated them to the hospitals.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the terrorist who carried out the attack at the Maccabim crossing escaped by driving towards the Hasmonaim crossing. Security guards from the Ministry of Defense's Crossings Authority at the Hasmonaim Crossing were deployed following information they received from the IDF, identified the terrorist, and neutralized him. There were no other casualties. The Hasmonaim Crossing was closed in both directions.

Last night, a 19-year-old man was moderately injured in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. A Border Police officer who was on the train killed the terrorist, a 14-year-old boy from the Beit Hanina neighborhood in the north of the city.

Paramedics Elad Rosemarin and Sarah Kapah said: "When we arrived at the train station on Shimon Hatzadik Street, we saw a man fully conscious with a stab wound in his upper body, we gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital."

Emergency medicine medic at MDA Elazar Zaevi said: "I was nearby and rushed to the incident. I saw the injured man lying on the sidewalk near the light rail platform fully conscious with a stab wound. He was on the phone with his family members."

A short time later, an officer and three soldiers before midnight were moderately and lightly injured in an explosive device explosion that was set off near them during an operation that took place last night (Wednesday) to secure the entrance of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in Shechem.

"The explosive detonation occurred at the point where the forces were operating to secure the roads, and not on the route of the citizens' entry into the compound," said an IDF spokesman, "the entry of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb continues as usual."

The Belinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, to which the soldiers were evacuated, reported that "Four injured soldiers from the incident in Shechem arrived in the trauma room - all of them conscious. One of them is moderately wounded, and suffers from burns and shrapnel injuries. The other three wounded are in a light condition, and suffer from shrapnel injuries to their limbs. Two of the four were treated and released to their homes. The other two received initial treatment, and at this stage they remain in the hospital."