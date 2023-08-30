The German government on Tuesday presented plans for a “German-Polish House” in Berlin to serve as a memorial to Polish victims of World War II and detail Germany’s brutal occupation of its neighbor between 1939 and 1945, The Associated Press reported.

The documentation center is intended to inform visitors about the past, be a space for encounters between Germans, Poles and others, and at the same time become a memorial with a “striking artistic element,” according to the plans, which were presented by German Culture Minister Claudia Roth at the Chancellery.

“The knowledge about the suffering of the Poles under German occupation, the knowledge about the millions killed, murdered, is far too often missing in Germany and in Europe, especially also among the younger generation,” Roth was quoted as having said.

“But precisely this knowledge is the prerequisite for developing an emphatic, dignified remembrance of the victims,” she added.

“The planned German-Polish House will commemorate Poland’s suffering between 1939 and 1945, and the violent deaths of more than 5 million Polish citizens, including some 3 million Jewish children, women and men,” according to the concept.

It will give information not only about acts of war, but also show everyday life under Germany’s “six years of occupation terror” and the Polish citizens’ armed resistance, including the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising by Jews in 1943 and the Warsaw Uprising in 1944.

The project was mandated almost three years ago by the German parliament. In a resolution approved by most parties at the time, it called on the German government to “create a place in a prominent location in Berlin that, in the context of the special German-Polish relationship, is dedicated to the Polish victims of World War II and the Nazi occupation of Poland.”

Poland’s ambassador to Germany, Dariusz Pawlos, said his country would study the key points of the concept for the German-Polish House carefully. He offered “our support, our help, our open-mindedness”, according to AP.