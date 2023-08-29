Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, dismissed fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's

"Vivek Ramaswamy’s attacks & desperate attempts at damage control don’t change how he treats our friend Israel & how his dangerous policies make America less safe," Haley wrote on X (formerly Twitter) today (Tuesday).

"Israel faces genocidal threats from Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, & Syria. Our next president must understand that. Vivek said we should abandon Israel after 2028. Those are HIS words," Haley added.

Haley took Ramaswamy to task over his positions on Israel during the first Republican primary debate last week.

"Israel doesn't need the US, we need Israel. Israel is the front line of defense against Iran," Haley told the crowd at the debate. "Vivek wants to give Ukraine to Russia, let China eat Taiwan, and stop supporting Israel. That's not what you do for your friends. You need to have your friends' backs."

Ramaswamy never used the words "abandon Israel." He stated his desire to end US military aid to Israel by 2028, assuming that additional peace deals are reached with the Arab and Muslim world by that time.

Following the debate, Ramaswamy walked back his comments about Israel and stated that he would not cut aid to the Jewish State unless Israel said it no longer needed US aid. In an interview with Israel Hayom, he stated that America's aid to Israel benefits the US.