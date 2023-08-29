Prime Minister Netanyahu commented on the incident in which a commercial flight carrying a number of Israeli passengers had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia due to technical difficulties.

"I greatly appreciate the warm attitude of the Saudi authorities to the Israeli passengers whose flight was in distress and was compelled to make an emergency landing in Jeddah. I am pleased that they are all coming home. I greatly appreciate the good neighborliness."

Flight HM22, which left Seychelles for Tel Aviv, had to land in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia last night due to a technical problem with the plane.

The passengers were housed overnight in a hotel in the airport complex. The Foreign Ministry was updated about the incident and was in contact with the passengers, as well as the relevant Israeli authorities.

A replacement plane was sent from Dubai to collect the passengers and arrived in Tel Aviv a short while ago.