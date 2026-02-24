Israeli intelligence has assessed that the United States would be limited in the duration of any sustained military campaign against Iran, even with additional naval forces arriving in the region.

According to a report in the Financial Times, an Israeli intelligence official said that despite the imminent deployment of the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean, the US military would be able to carry out only four to five days of intensive aerial strikes, or approximately one week of lower-intensity operations.

The assessment comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, as President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Iran in recent weeks. The US has amassed significant military assets in the region, including carrier strike groups positioned within range of Iranian territory.

The Financial Times reported that while the military buildup has been substantial, Israeli intelligence believes operational capacity for a prolonged high-intensity air campaign would be limited in scope and duration.

President Trump has stated that Iran cannot be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons or retain the capability to produce them, and has emphasized that a negotiated agreement remains preferable. At the same time, senior US officials have indicated that military options remain available should diplomatic efforts fail.

Regional experts have warned that any military action could prompt retaliation by Iran against US assets and allies in the region.