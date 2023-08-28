The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, calls on the international community to take the necessary steps to bring about an end to the "crimes of apartheid" committed by Israel against the Palestinian Arabs.

At the meeting of the Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah (Monday), Shtayyeh said that as part of the "racist apartheid regime" Israel enacted laws that help it in this matter, including the nationality law, and the international community should listen to the words of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and understand that the "racist ideas" are dominant among those currently at the helm of the government in Israel.

Shtayyeh commented on the words of Ben-Gvir in an interview with Channel 12 News in which he said, "The right to life precedes freedom of movement", and then clarified that "my right and that of my fellow Jews to travel and return home safely on the roads of Judea and Samaria outweighs the right of terrorists who throw stones at us and kill us."

According toShtayyeh, "The racist actions of Ben-Gvir and all the elements of the Israeli government and the militias subordinate to it that adopt the concept of killing, burning, erasing our existence and genocide are enough for the world to stop having contact with this government, to condemn its actions, to implement the international laws that call to boycott it and provide protection to the Palestinian people from the crimes."

"Israel claims that the Jews owned houses in Palestine in the period before 1948, and what about the thousands of houses that are owned by the Palestinians and still exist to this day? And what about the lands they took over?" asked Shtayyeh who added that "above all preventing the reunification of Palestinian families is the height of crime and racism."