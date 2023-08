The case of the righteous warrior! Elul has arrived, the shofar is sounded, and we're off - to fix and fine tune our souls and our selves, as we prepare for our upcoming audience with HaShem.

Not only the shofar, but sublime Selichot and the unsurpassed Psalm 27 are heard throughout the month of Elul. The challenge of a soldier fighting HaShem's war - seeing hidden beauty and guarding over it.