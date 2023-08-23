Among the beneficiaries was 82 year old Yehuda Anavu, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to Israel from Bulgaria in 1948 and now lives in the Israeli town of Yehud.

“My daughter got the call telling us that our electric bills would be covered by the generosity of the IFCJ and the Electric Company and we were really moved by this gesture,” he said. “Particularly in these days, it’s heartwarming to know that our community of survivors is being remembered. I am always worried how I will get through my monthly bills and in particular in the summer when we need to keep cool and the electricity costs are adding up. I have been forced to limit the amount of time that I run the air conditioner but with it only getting hotter I can now live without that concern and be able to enjoy a cool and safe home.”

The fund works to identity needy individuals and homes in cooperation with Israel’s Welfare Ministry and various local agencies and organizations with specific criteria developed by the IFCJ, to ensure the support is needed and distributed responsibly.



Meir Shpeigler, CEO of the IEC, explained, “This partnership expands our ability to provide humanitarian support to those households that are facing particularly difficult financial conditions that force them to conserve electricity. Electricity is a basic and life-saving commodity, particularly in these extremely hot conditions. Together with the IFCJ, we feel it is our mission to work on behalf of those who need our support and ensure these people have what they need.”

IFCJ President Yael Eckstein added, “There is no way we can stand by and witness people, particularly the elderly, be forced to live in Israel today without their basic necessities, and certainly without electricity. It is inconceivable that people have to live in fear of turning on their air conditioner because they won’t be able to afford the monthly bill. We therefore decided to join with the IEC in directly supporting the needs of those who can’t pay those bills and we are committed to continuing to do all we can to help these families and individuals live their lives in dignity and with the support they need and deserve.”