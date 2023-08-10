The Israel Meteorological Service on Thursday afternoon warned that a heat wave is expected to hit Israel in the coming days.

On Friday, the weather is expected to be average for the season, but on Saturday temperatures will rise significantly, and the heat will be heavy to extreme around the country.

Temperatures are expected to range between 38-40 degrees Celsius (100.4-104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the mountains, and 45-47 (113-116.6) degrees near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), in the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea and Arava regions. Along the coastline, temperatures are expected to range between 32-33 degrees Celsius (89.6-91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), with high humidity.

The heat will reach a peak on Sunday, with heavy to extreme heat around the country. During the afternoon hours, there may be light rains and isolated thunderstorms.

On Monday, the heat will lessen somewhat, but it will remain heavy to extreme in most areas of Israel.