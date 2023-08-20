antisemitic graffitu in France (archive)


Antisemitic graffiti was spray-painted on a kosher restaurant in France over Shabbat.

The graffiti was found on the walls and door of the Mr. Shnitz restaurant in the city of Levallois-Perret, north of Paris.

The word "thief" was written seven times and the word "Jew" four times.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the vandalism.

Levallois-Perret Mayor Agnès Pottier-Dumas condemned the incident and said that she was "very shocked by this antisemitic act."

"I praise the quick work of the police and the vandalized storefront will be cleaned," she added.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also condemned the graffiti and wrote: "Deeply shocked by these intolerable antisemitic writings. Thanks to the quick action of the police, the suspected perpetrator of the act was arrested."