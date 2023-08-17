New York City Mayor Eric Adams will visit Israel next week.

This is Adams' first trip outside the United States since being elected Mayor last year.

According to the Forward, the trip is sponsored by UJA-Federation of New York, in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. The Mayor’s office said the purpose of the trip is to “learn about Israeli technology and discuss combined efforts to combat antisemitism.”

The 3-day trip will include meetings with Israeli political and business leaders in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. New York City Hall did not provide a detailed itinerary, but according to some reports, the Mayor will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Adams met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in New York.

“President Herzog is a steadfast friend of our city, and as we celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary this year, I want to be clear that New York City and Israel share an unbreakable bond. I thank the president for meeting with me and NYPD Commissioner Caban today,” Adams said in a statement following the meeting.

“I am proud to be the Mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, but we are also not blind to the fact that many of the verbal attacks being thrown at all of our diverse communities are coming from a minority fringe. And friends are not silent when their friends are under attack,” he added.