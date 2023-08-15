Dr. Aaron Lernerand his late father Dr. Joseph Lerner founded the Independent Media Review and Analysis (IMRA) government accredited news organization in 1992,which provides an ongoing analysis of developments in Israel and in Arab-Israeli relations.



Step #1: Tzav 8



The top brass have been sitting with the Minister of Defense and Prime Minister Netanyahu describing the possile national security crisis the Jewish State is about to face because reservists who fill critical roles within the framework of their volunteer reserve duty aren't going to volunteer.



We aren't talking about broad strokes but instead granular details regarding specific reservists performing specific tasks.



These reservists are certain that their refusal to volunteer will cause a national security emergency. And arrogantly, they obviously couldn't care less.



Their supporters - which includes all of the media except for Channel 14 and Arutz Sheva - embrace this notion, report it almost gleefully, and berate anyone who claims otherwise.



So what do Israelis have when there's a national security emergency?



Tzav 8.



Tzav 8 is the code for the emergency call up of reserves outside of the framework of regular reserve duty.



A Tzav 8 doesn't have to be a general call up. The Minister of Defense can use that granular data to call up only the specific reservists critically needed as they are needed.



To be clear, there are thousands of reservists who have signed warnings that they won't volunteer who WILL NOT get Tzav 8s because the army can do quite well without them.



I daresay that those who don't get Tzav 8 are going to be a bit embarrassed telling their families that they were left at home.



And those who do get the Tzav 8 to save our nation will be hard pressed to explain why they aren't legally obligated to honor the Tzav 8.



It’s a win-win.

Result: The leadership of the elected government which these reservists scorn recognizes their important contribution to the nation's security and our enemies see we aren't suicidal.





Step #2: Revising the Reservist Law To Reflect The True Reserve Duty Special Roles Require



We got into this mess in the first place because our law sets strict limits on the total number of days someone can be called for reserve duty without accounting for the special roles which require considerably more days of reserve service.



The law needs to be revised to provide for the Minister of Defense, via regulations, to set for each special role the maximum number of reserve service days allowed for that specific role. It’s a two way street. We invest many millions of shekels in the specialized training for those carrying out special roles and no one is forced to participate in a track with these special roles. Same for pilots - no one forces them to choose to be pilots, but once they do, the country invests millions in their training.



Step #3. From "People's Army" to "People's Elite"



The first screening stages for the Israel Air Force and other elite programs should be transferred to the responsibility of an IDF "screening division" which carries out the first rounds of the physical tests and psychometric testing to determine who is to be invited to participate in the later screening stages of the IAF and other elite programs.



Recruits are to make it through the first cuts on their merits and loyalty to serving the country under all circumstances - not their connections. Not even if their father was a pilot.



Step #4 Reducing Use of Reserve Officers Where Possible.



Why do we have reserve duty volunteers as trainers for pilots instead of making this a full time job?



Why does a reserve duty officer select the candidates for the elite forces?



We need to review the roles held by reserve officers which could be more effectively filled by full time soldiers.



Conclusion: There is more than enough blame to share for how this Pandora's Box got filled and then opened in the first place. But now that we face this challenge, there is no reason we cannot make the most of it and ultimately come out of this mess in better shape than we were in before this fiasco.