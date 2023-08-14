A Kentucky man has been arrested for sending threats to a rabbi and Chabad Jewish Student Center at the University of Kentucky.

Police stated that they were contacted by a local rabbi over threatening messages he and other Jewish leaders in the area had been receiving over a period of several days.

The threats were explicitly antisemitic in nature.

Sendil Nathan, a 58-year-old resident of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested in connection with the threats. He faces charges of terrorist threatening.

There has been a significant increase in the number of antisemitic incidents in the US in recent years. In May, President Joe Biden unveiled a national strategy to combat antisemitism, which includes providing protection and security to Jewish institutions, education against antisemitism, fostering cooperation between different ethnic communities, and fostering cooperation between the Jewish community and law enforcement.