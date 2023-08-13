As part of the Gush Etzion Summer Festival, this past Thursday night, popular Israeli singer Idan Raichel performed at the new amphitheater in Nokdim.

During the concert, Raichel recognized El-Roi Kapach among the audience, along with his daughter, Rachel, who was next to him. Kapach, a resident of Nokdim, was injured in a shooting terrorist attack at the Tekoa junction a few weeks ago, while in the car with his daughters.

Raichel told El-Roi and Rachel that he was captivated by their smiles, and added that there is no greater privilege than to keep on smiling after the attack.

“Those who want to claim our souls do so every day, but they also take away our smiles, so to see you smiling this way is the greatest triumph of all,” Raichel said.

Raichel then asked El-Roi to stand up and try to dance. El-Roi accepted his request, of course, in a scene that moved the audience.