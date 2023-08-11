This description does not replace the importance of tuning in to listen to all the details.

Britain's Parliament: Advanced a bill to ban local councils and public funded bodies like Universities from imposing economic boycotts on countries of their choice.

This: Is how Britain's secular so-called “Zionist” youth movements reacted. They support BDS against Israel to uphold freedom of expression. They are Labour's Habinim Dror; Noam, the ‘Zionist’ Masorty youth and both ‘Zionist’ Netzer clubs for Liberal and Reform youth.

What: New Yorkers believed to be a matter for the border states has now become their problem. Illegal immigrants are overflowing into hotels, school gyms and playgrounds and onto the sidewalks of Fifth Avenue. Hear how the concept of sanctuary city has become New York’s boomerang. The city can no longer cope. The political dream to create permanent Democrat electorate gas misfired.

The: N.Y. Justice Reform act has transformed the iconic center of Manhattan into a hive of’ "free for all" crime. No money bail, felonies have become misdemeanors and pre-trial detention is rare.

Should: There be women Rabbis, and as the Psalms tell us, should we play music in our Synagogues? Walter’s World invites you to take part in this open discussion. Write to walter.israelnationalradio@gmeilcom

The : Political opposition has no more ammunition left, so they turn to a smear campaign against our Prime Minister, by calling him an Iranian spy.

A Favorable Press: For Sara Netanyahu but digs at her husband.

Hear: Walter’s remedy of how to curtail the antisemitic terror attacks in the Western world.

Also: When Walter was a beggar in the street.

And: A great lot more.