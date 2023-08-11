In the framework of the strategic cooperation between Israel and the US, a meeting was held in Israel in the past few days between the working groups on the issue of pioneering technologies to deal with global challenges.

Among the topics discussed at the inter-agency meeting was cooperation in pandemic readiness, climate change, artificial intelligence and a reliable technological environment.

The meeting was hosted by the National Security Council. The Israeli working group was led by Deputy National Security Adviser for Technology and Special Issues Dr. Rafi Meron. The US working group was led by US State Department Deputy Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology Dr. Seth Center.

Leading senior officials and scientists from both countries participated in the meeting; professional tours were held in the field of advanced technologies.

The sides agreed to continue deepening cooperation in the field of technology.