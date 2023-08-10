Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sent a scathing letter to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the members of the committee which is examining the issue of the establishment of a National Guard.

Gallant stated in his letter that "in the State of Israel there is no place for private militias," Channel 12 News reported.

Ben-Gvir's office responded that "Minister Galant has developed a disgusting habit of publishing a letter to the media and only then sending it to our office. We have not yet received Minister Galant's letter that was published in the media this evening."

The office clarified: "For the record, the committee has not yet formulated its recommendations, but we suggest to Minister Gallant that he not interfere in a matter that he has nothing to do with. The Prime Minister and Minister Ben-Gvir agreed on the establishment of a National Guard in Israel and they, and not Minister Gallant, will decide how the guard will operate."

"We ask Gallant, who tried to block the judicial reforms and is busy persecuting the settlers, not to interfere with the affairs of the National Guard. The committee is finishing its work and will submit its recommendations in the next month and a half," Ben-Gvir's office concluded.