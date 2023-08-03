It is apparent that the committee to form the Israeli National Guard will recommend establishing the new entity within the police, despite the opinion of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is considering establishing the National Guard as an independent body.

According to a report by Kan News, the committee is expected to submit its recommendations within the coming weeks.

This week, following two months of deliberations, the committee has reached the decision stage.

According to sources in the committee, this apparent recommendation is due to, among other things, the understanding that it is better to strengthen an existing entity than to create a new one, as well as the fear of the legal issues that come with creating a new security entity.