The IDF and Israel Police said on Friday that they had foiled an attempt to smuggle drones from Israel into Gaza.

“A number of drone smuggling attempts from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip were recently observed,” they said in a joint statement.

“Overnight, another such smuggling attempt from Israel into the Gaza Strip was observed. IDF and Israel Police forces deployed in the area apprehended a suspected smuggler as he tried to flee from where he was operating the drone,” the statement added.

Another drone containing drugs ready to smuggle into the Gaza Strip was also located in the suspect's vehicle, it said.

The suspect, along with the findings, were transferred to the central unit in the Southern District of the Israel Police for further investigation.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)