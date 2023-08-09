MK Avichay Buaron (Likud) blasted the leaders of the parties in the opposition on Tuesday, claiming they are behaving irresponsibly.

"I had talks with MKs in the opposition and it is possible to end everything with an agreement within two nights," he said in an interview with the haredi station Radio Kol Chai, referring to negotiations on a compromise over the judicial reform.

"I think that the leaders of the left, especially [Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid, are not taking responsibility for the situation because they are afraid of the anarchists on their side and the extreme left that threatens them and simply scares them and prevents them from reaching agreements with us."

Commenting on demonstrations against elected officials, Buaron said, "Judge Aharon Barak determined in a ruling in 2005 that freedom of expression ends where violence and anarchy begin.We at the right-wing rallies did everything in order to act in accordance with the law and not disrupt the routine of life and public order.[Attorney General] Gali Baharav-Miara established a new rule that we do not accept - that there is no protest without disrupting life."

Buaron estimated that the entire Likud faction will obey the decisions made by the party leadership on the continuation of the legislation of the judicial reform.

"I am sure that everyone will obey the faction's decision that, if we have done everything we could and the left refuses to reach agreements, we are obligated to the public and the justice system to correct it. All we are demanding is an absolute majority between the representatives of the coalition and the opposition in the Judicial Selection Committee, so that every time judges are elected, they will be appointed with the consent of the representative of the other side."