Actor Jamie Foxx has apologized to the Jewish community after an Instagram post about "fake friends" which was perceived to be promoting antisemitism.

In the post, which had since been deleted, Foxx wrote, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS...WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove."

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry," he wrote. "That was never my intent."

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” continued Foxx.

A Wider Frame, a newsletter that says it aims to provide "a better overall understanding and scope of Jewish world news," shared Foxx's original post and called it "horrifically antisemitic." Actress Jennifer Aniston then re-posted A Wider Frame after she came under fire for seemingly liking Foxx's post.

"This really makes me sick," Aniston wrote in an Instagram Story. "I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feed - I do NOT support any type of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."