Moshe describes a blessed land Waiting for Israel! Tu B'Av (the 15th of Av) bears unknown origins but has many, many reasons why it, along with Yom Kippur, is the happiest day of the year for Israel.

Meanwhile, in parashat Eikev, Moshe is preparing his people to enter and inherit the land HaShem promised their forefathers, describing its unparalleled beauty and warning Israel against taking either the land or HaShem for granted.