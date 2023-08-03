Yossi Nahon, who was moderately wounded in Tuesday's shooting attack in Ma'ale Adumim, recounted the moment of the attack and spoke about the miracle that occurred to him.

"I got a bullet in the back, and it came out of my stomach. Thank G-d it didn't hit any organs, and I didn't need surgery," he said, recalling his hope in the ambulance to survive the incident.

His message: "Be vigilant because I really wasn't alert to the situation; I was frozen, and I didn't understand what I could do. Be vigilant; it could happen to anyone at home."

His friend Yechiel, a resident of Tekoa south of Jerusalem, who witnessed the attack, added: "We went to buy lunch; we were going towards the stores. Suddenly, we heard two explosions. I told Yossi that it didn't sound good, and then I saw something move next to me. I immediately looked for a place to run."

Yechiel recounted: "The moment I jumped off the fence, the terrorist shot, we heard bullets. I jumped over the fence. At that moment, Yossi got a bullet in the back and fell. We continued to walk, and then he couldn't stand, and he laid down on the ground."

Dr. Alon Schwartz spoke about the mental harm from the incident: "It's serious harm that no one knows about. We give it attention, and we don't let him go home until we are certain that everything's okay."

Schwartz discussed the condition of the second victim, who is still in severe condition and was wounded in the head and neck area: "He is awake and not on a respirator. He underwent one surgery, and another one is expected next week. We hope for a quick recovery."