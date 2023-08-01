A shooting attack was reported at a shopping mall in the city of Maaleh Adumim.

The terrorist was neutralized at the scene.

A second incident was reported shortly after the attack. Initial findings indicate the reports were caused by a victim fleeing the scene. Significant police forces are searching for accomplices.

The attack was carried out with an M-16 style rifle. The terrorist was neutralized by a Border Police officer who was on vacation.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has been updated on the incident. The National Security Minister and Police Commissioner are on their way to the scene of the incident.

​MDA EMT David Turjeman recounts responding to the Maaleh Adumim shooting attack: “When we arrived on scene we saw 2 males near the mall, aged 27 and 29, fully conscious with gunshot wounds to their bodies. We provided initial medical treatment including stopping the bleeding and they were evacuated in stable moderate condition to hospital. We received further reports of another 2 victims at a nearby location. Further MDA teams also on scene provided treatment to a 40 year old male in serious condition and a 28 year old male in moderate condition.”

MDA Paramedic Oren Brill recounts treating victims of the attack in Maaleh Adumim: "We went into the restaurant where we saw the victim lying fully conscious with gunshot wounds to his upper body. We provided him with life-saving treatment and rapidly evacuated him to hospital in serious condition. Following an initial assessment in the trauma room, he was transferred to the operating room."

The MDA released a summary of the attack in Maaleh Adumim:

MDA EMTs and paramedics have provided medical treatment and evacuated five gunshot victims to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Mount Scopus hospitals.

The victims include a 40-year-old in serious condition, and four others in moderate condition: a 37-year-old male, a 29-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 14-year-old boy.

Two of the victims, one in serious condition and another in moderate condition, were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital. The other three victims, all in moderate condition, were transported to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.