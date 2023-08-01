Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is visiting Israel, told i24NEWS on Monday that his country is seeking closer ties with the Jewish state "in order to have mutual benefits."

"In this case what Israel had done for itself, the strides it's made in the economy, innovation, technology, you know, in that space this country had done a lot," the president said.

Zambia wants "to work with Israel, to work with industry here to have relationships that will deliver value for Israel, Israeli people and Zambia, Zambian people in many areas," he added.

He noted Israel's expertise in water irrigation that could be very useful for the South African country. Economic cooperation with Israel is especially important for Zambia amid a huge debt that the country owes to China. Just a month ago Zambia entered into a debt restructuring deal with several countries, including Israel.

Earlier on Monday, President Hichilema and his wife, First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, along with a delegation of ministers from Zambia, visited and prayed at the Western Wall.

Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo in Jerusalem. They discussed bilateral relations and establishing Israel's position as an observer to the African Union and in the regional arena.

During the meeting, the ministers also agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the fields of medicine, communication, agriculture and culture, by signing a framework agreement between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Hichilema will be hosted by his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog. The two leaders will hold a diplomatic meeting and later in the day, Hichilema will attend a state dinner at the President's Residence.