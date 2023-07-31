Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema prays at Western Wall

During their royal visit to Israel, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his wife, First Lady Mutinta Hichilema, along with a delegation of ministers from Zambia, visited and prayed at the Western Wall.

They were received by the rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who explained the significance of the holy site for the Jewish people and its significance throughout generations. During the visit, the President and the delegation sang the national anthem of Zambia near the Western Wall, expressing their sense of holiness at the site.

The President signed the Western Wall's guest book and wrote: "Visited the Holy Place on this day. Feel renewed and well received. We wish Israel and Zambia a long-lasting friendship and success of our economies and people. We seek peace, security, and stability for Israel, Zambia, Africa, and the world at large."

At the end of the visit, the President and the delegation toured the newly excavated "Great Bridge" route in the Western Wall Tunnels, and were impressed by the historical and archaeological richness of the site.