The: Most consequential and controversial law for our country was enacted this week. Did it usurp or enhance democracy? Public opinion is split.

This: Program tries to explain the implications of the "reasonableness law", its pros and cons and effects.

Walter: Talks about the significance of Tisha B’Av, the day on which we mourned yesterday, the saddest day in the Jewish calendar, the many disasters that befell the Jewish people at that time in history.

It: Also is important to remember and to teach future generations about the most recent atrocity, the Holocaust, perpetrated by the Nazis against our people, and to care for the now aged survivors who are still with us.

Unfortunately: While the physical wellbeing of our older generation, who still have so much to give, is taken care of, their skills are ignored and age is the determining factor if they seek remunerated occupation.

And: More.