Has the crucial aspect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict been left out of the discussion?

In this week’s episode of Top Story, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin speaks with Farley Weiss and Leonard Grunstein, the authors of a new book about the battle to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The books it titles: "Because It’s Just Right: The Untold Backstory of the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy to Jerusalem".

Weiss and Grunstein discuss the backstory to the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act which preceded the 2018 move of the embassy to Jerusalem, the historical and indigenous right of the Jews to the land of Israel, and the Bible as a record of the oldest property titles in the world.