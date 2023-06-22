Chaim and Ora Mordoff, the parents of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, who was murdered in Tuesday's shooting attack near Eli, eulogized their 15-year-old son.

"Nachman was a special boy, he was with us for nearly 16 years. We loved him, and he loved us. G-d decided that he needed to go. It's hard for us, but G-d gave, and G-d took. We feel that everyone feels connected, even those who didn't know him, we are all one nation," the bereaved father stated.

"Everyone has a part of Nachman in them. He so much loved the land of Israel, he was so connected to the land in his special way. His dedication - boys his age can be in all different kinds of places and thoughts; all that worried him was who would care for the land? Who would protect it? What else could be done? How could he honor his parents? He loved us so much," he added.

Nachman's mother added: "Nachman told me "Mom, don't be scared, don't worry.' It is difficult for us, but we don't have questions to G-d."