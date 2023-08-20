The Supreme Court will hear today (Sunday) the appeal filed by four administrative detainees against whom a warrant was issued shortly after the deadly shooting attack near Eli two months ago.

In the appeal filed by the Honenu legal organization, the detainees demand that the orders against them be canceled, as they claim the orders were issued without a trial and without evidence: "The administrative orders are an extremely drastic step that lacks self-restraint and indicates a serious escalation by the state authorities towards its citizens."

In the appeal filed by attorneys Nati Rom and David Halevi, it is claimed, among other things, that "the draconian use of administrative orders against Jews is disproportionate and that the orders were issued without a trial and after the police and Shin Bet did not have enough evidence to substantiate the charges against the detainees."

It is further argued in the appeal that the assertion by the security system that the detainees are a danger to public peace is unfounded and is merely intended to create quiet.

Attorney Rom stated that "administrative arrests against young people in the settlements are a crime that stems from a loss of identity and a serious blurring of values. We hope that the Supreme Court will show basic courage and protect the human rights of the settlers."

Four Israeli civilians, including two minors, were murdered when a terrorist opened fire on a restaurant and gas station near Eli on June 20. Following the attack, groups of Jews rioted against Arabs in Samaria.