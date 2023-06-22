MK Tali Gottlieb (Likud) tells Israel National News about Netanyahu's withdrawal from the judicial reform three months ago and claims that there are other solutions than beginning a large military operation against Palestinian terrorism.

MK Gottlieb began by saying: "I want to say that the reform was buried by Netanyahu already three months ago for political, economic, and security reasons. I would like the coalition's management to change it outright instead of making headlines over and over again, sending messages to the right-wing people that there is nothing behind them. More than that, after we found out this week that Ron Dermer was sent to Aharon Barak, he is the hidden ruler of the State of Israel who is undermining the government. If messengers are sent to him, what right to exist does the right-wing government have in the State of Israel?

I say - be honest. Netanyahu will not let them touch the committee for appointing judges. That is why I recommended that two coalition representatives be appointed. Unfortunately, Netanyahu will not allow it even if Levin really wants to."

When asked about her function now as a coalition member, MK Gottlieb said: "I am a member of the Knesset, and I intend to ensure my members in the government remember that they are supposed to be right-wing people. That means that they act rigidly against terrorists. I have no complaints against the IDF, I expect a defense minister in a right-wing government not to issue administrative arrest warrants for the Jews after they were slaughtered like sheep but to issue orders to the terrorist's supporters. When there is a right-wing government, no one is going to bring messages to 'President' Barak."

"Unlike the other politicians, I do not intend to blame any previous government. This is our responsibility, and we need to be brave in the face of the 'leftist deep state' which has also infiltrated the ranks of the senior officers in the army. That policy is a left-wing policy. I often wonder if it would have been better if the defense minister had not been a military man.

People think that the role of the politician is to clean things up. You always have to take responsibility, it gives security to the citizens. I am not the executive authority. All I can do is contact the ministers with proposals. The public is interested in personal security and the cost of living," explained Gottlieb.

Regarding what can be done from here on, MK Gottlieb claimed: "We passed a budget, and it is excellent. This time you have to take care of everything related to personal safety. For example, regarding the murders in the Arab sector, I suggested involving the ISA in the matter. In the end, I am only a legislator, but on the other hand, I am not a puppet. I look my people in the eye and respect their desire for security in the face of extremist terrorists."

In conclusion, MK Gottlieb said regarding what is required in light of the increasing terrorism: "I am not looking for a big operation, but an immediate response. The village from which a terrorist leaves will pay the price. There are other solutions, and they should be taken into account. Hit them in the pocketbook, don't give them entry permits to Israel."