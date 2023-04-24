An investigation has been opened after a student at a Charlotte, North Carolina high school was photographed dressed in a KKK hood making a Nazi salute in a classroom.

“We are disgusted to see a student from Lake Norman High school in the Charlotte, NC area photographed in a graduation gown wearing a KKK hood and throwing up a Nazi salute,” StopAntisemitism tweeted.

The advocacy group also posted photos of the incident that occurred at Lake Norman High School.

“If this student is in fact a senior, should he have his diploma revoked? We'd love to hear your thoughts!” they added.

A parent told WCNC Charlotte that they received a voicemail from Lake Norman High School informing them about the incident and stating that it is currently under investigation.

The message from the school’s assistant principal included a statement that "Lake Norman High School and the Iredell-Statesville Schools do not condone this unacceptable act of discrimination.”

Calling for information from parents regarding the photo, it also said: “Racial harassment, discrimination, hate speech, or degradation of any kind will not be tolerated and does not represent our high school or our school district. Acts such as this are a disgrace to our community, and those involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent."

The incident came less than six months after a North Carolina high school student hacked his school’s intercom, yelling ‘Heil Hitler.’

The student in that incident, which occurred in December and also included a threat against President Joe Biden, was later identified and was given “appropriate disciplinary action.”