A student who hacked the intercom of a Raleigh, North Carolina high school and broadcast himself yelling antisemitic phrases, including “Heil Hitler,” has been identified.

The Wake County school system said in an email message late last week that an individual hacked Enloe High School’s intercom and made antisemitic remarks. He also threatened US President Joe Biden, according to the New Observer.

An email update added that “a thorough investigation.. has resulted in identifying the person who committed these acts” and that “appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.”

Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) denounced the incident in a Twitter statement.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the antisemitic remarks made at Enloe High School this week,” she said. “Antisemitism has no place in Wake County or any community. We must continue fighting against this hateful rhetoric and violence.”

According to the report, Enloe High School Principal Jackie Jordan wrote in the Friday email that the incident was an opportunity for the school to work on combating hate.

“In addition, antisemitism is, unfortunately, on the rise in our country, along with other forms of hate,” Jordan wrote. “We must continue to do everything we can to resist and reverse this trend.”